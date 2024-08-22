“India advocates permanent peace, believes in dialogue, diplomacy”: PM Modi in Poland ahead of Ukraine visit

Ahead of his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has always advocated for permanent peace in the region, adding that it believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict.

PM Modi reiterated that “this is not an era of war” as he addressed the Indian community event in Poland’s Warsaw.

“India is the land of Lord Buddha’s legacy. Therefore, India does not believe in war and advocates for peace in this region. India is an advocate of permanent peace in this region. India’s concept is clear: this is not an era of war, and it is the time to unite to tackle the biggest challenges of humanity. Thus, India believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi is in Poland, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in more than four decades.

PM Modi said that India’s strategy is to maintain equal closeness with all nations as compared to its previous policy of remaining equidistant.

While addressing Indian community members in Warsaw, PM Modi said, “For decades, India had a policy to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today’s India is to have equal closeness with all countries. The India of today wants to connect with all. Today’s India talks about the development of all. Today’s India is with all and thinks about the interests of all.

After concluding his visit to Poland tomorrow, PM Modi will head to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine will be the first by an Indian PM since the country became independent in 1991.

“We are proud that today, world respects India as ‘Vishwabandhu’. You also feel the same here. My information is correct, right? he asked the crowd. The enthusiastic audience responded yes.

While addressing Indian community members in Poland’s Warsaw, PM Modi stated, “Today itself I got the opportunity to pay tribute at Monte Cassino Memorial. This memorial reminds us of the sacrifice of thousands of Indian soldiers. This is proof of how Indians have performed their duty in every corner of the world.”

“India of the 21st century is moving ahead on the path of development while priding itself on its values and heritage. Today, the world knows India for feats which our country has proved to the world. We Indians are known for our efforts, actions and empathy. Wherever we go, we Indians can be seen making maximum efforts. Be it entrepreneurship, caregivers or our service sector, Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts,” he added.

PM Narendra Modi said that Indians are known for their efforts, actions and empathy. He stated that Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts.

He called empathy an identity of Indians and added that India is the first country which extends a helping hand when any country faces a crisis in the world. He recalled how India sent medicines and vaccines to over 150 nations during COVID-19 pandemic.

“Empathy is also an identity of us Indians. Whenever there is a crisis in any country in the world, India is the first country which extends a helping hand. When Covid came, India said, Humanity first. We sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or any disaster in the world, India has only one mantra: Humanity first. If there is a war, India says – Humanity first and in this spirit, India helps the citizens all over the world,” PM Modi stated.

He also lauded Indian community members for helping Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine when the war erupted in 2022. He also thanked the Poland government for opening doors for Indian students and removing visa restrictions.

PM Modi stated, “You people helped the Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine. We all have witnessed it. You helped them a lot. You all opened your home doors for them, organised langar. Polish government removed the visa restrictions for Indian students. Poland, with their whole heart, opened their doors for our students. Today also when I meet Indian students who have returned from Ukraine, they praise you all and the Polish government. Today I want to congratulate you all, the Polish government and the people, on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I salute you all”

Speaking about the recent elections that were held in India, he stated, “India is not only the Mother of democracy, but it is also a participatory and Vibrant Democracy. The people of India have unwavering faith in democracy. We have seen this confidence in recent elections also. This was the biggest election in history. 180 million voters voted in elections recently held in European Union. Three times more people, 640 million voters voted for elections in India.”

“During elections in India, thousands of political parties participated in this elections, nearly 8000 candidates contested polls, more than five million voting machines, more than eight million polling stations, more than 15 million employees worked in the elections. This kind of management, efficiency, and the trust on the elections is India’s strength,” he added.

PM Modi also shook hands with Indians as they welcomed him at the event. In a post on X, he Modi stated, “Thank you Warsaw! Today’s community programme was extremely lively and memorable.”

He said, “For decades, India had a policy to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today’s India is to have equal closeness with all countries. The India of today wants to connect with all. Today’s India talks about the development of all. Today’s India is with all and thinks about the interests of all.”

The Prime Minister also recalled how Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja gave shelter to Polish women and children during World War II. He stated that he is still remembered as ‘Good Maharaja’ in Poland.

“Jam Saheb is still remembered as ‘Dobry or Good Maharaja’ in Poland. During World War II, when Poland faced difficulties, when thousands of women and children from Poland were wandering from place to place for shelter, Jam Saheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji came forward. He had built a special camp for Polish women and children and he told the women and children of the camp that just as the people of Nava Nagar call me Bapu, I am your Bapu too,” he stated.

“I have been meeting family members of Jam Saheb. They have showered me with love. A few months ago, I went to meet present Jam Saheb, his room still has an image related to Poland. I am happy to know that Jam Saheb’s path has been kept alive by Poland,” he added.

“For us, it is not about geopolitics. It is about our values. For people, who did not get a place anywhere, India gave them a place in their hearts and their land. This is our heritage and every Indian is proud of it. Poland has been a witness to India’s Santanbhav,” he added.

PM Modi also announced that India will start the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange programme.

He said, “India is going to start the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange programme. Under this programme, India will invite 20 Polish youths annually to visit India. This way, Poland youth will get to learn more about India.”

PM Modi said that Poland was one of the first nations to come to help when Gujarat was hit by earthquake two decades ago. He also spoke about his visit to the Good Maharaja Memorial and Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw.

“Two decades ago, when an earthquake happened in Gujarat, Jamnagar too was affected. At that time, Poland was one of the first nations that reached Gujarat to provide help. In Poland also, people have given immense love and respect to Jam Saheb. This was clearly reflected at the Good Maharaja Square in Warsaw. Sometime back, I also visited Dobry (Good) Maharaja Memorial and Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to people for giving him a warm welcome in Poland, he stated, “You all have come here from different parts of Poland. Everyone has different languages, dialects, food habits, but you all are connected with the feeling of Indianness. You have given me such a wonderful welcome here, I am very grateful to all of you, to the people of Poland, for this welcome.”

PM Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years. His visit to Warsaw, comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Members of the Indian diaspora greeted PM Modi and he reciprocated their affections. The Prime Minister waved to the gathering and also shook hands with some of those present. The members of the Indian community raised slogans lauding PM Modi as also “Bharat mata ki jai” slogans.

During his visit, PM Modi paid homage at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Earlier today, paid homage at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino. India will always remember the valour of our soldiers who fought in the World Wars.”

