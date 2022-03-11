India acknowledges Pak claim of missile firing

India today acknowledged that a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile which landed in an area of Pakistan on Wednesday.

”On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

”While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life (in Pakistan) due to the accident,” the statement added.

The statement came a day after Pakistan claimed an unarmed Indian supersonic missile took off from Sirsa and landed at a place 124 km within Pakistani territory on Wednesday evening.

The missile, Pakistan said, was cruising at an altitude of 40,000 feet and endangered passenger flights in both Indian and Pakistani airspace, and also civilians and property on the ground.