In US, PM Modi meets experts from health sector, academia, tech, economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of leading experts from the health sector, industry, entrepreneurial world, technology, economy and others in New York on Tuesday (local time) and held relevant discussions with them.

PM Modi is in the US on a State visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. During his meeting with a group of experts from various think-tanks, PM Modi discussed geopolitics, the global economic situation and terrorism among other relevant issues.

PM Modi tweeted, “Met a group of people associated with key think tanks. We talked about different aspects of policy making and the emerging global trends. Emphasised on the positive changes in India and how they are being powered by our youth.”

Among those he met included Michael Froman, President-designate and Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), New York; Daniel Russel, Vice President for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, New York; Max Abrahms, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northeastern University, Boston; Jeff M. Smith, Director, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation, DC; Elbridge Colby, Co-founder of ‘The Marathon Initiative’, based in Washington DC and Guru Sowle, Founder-member, Director (Indo-US Affairs), Indus International Research Foundation, Texas.

The PM also met CEOs, economists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts.

Prime Minister and the experts discussed various matters pertaining to the health domain, including the use of digital technologies for quality healthcare, a greater focus on integrative medicine and better healthcare preparedness.

“Had an informative discussion with a group of healthcare experts. They shared their rich perspectives on ways to augment healthcare capacities in India. I told them about the work we have done in integrating the latest technology in the sector and our efforts like TB elimination,” PM Modi tweeted.

Those who met PM Modi include Dr Peter Hotez, Founding Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, Texas; Dr Sunil A David, CEO of ViroVax based in Texas; Dr Stephen Klasko, Advisor to General Catalyst; Dr Lawton R Burns, Professor of Healthcare Management, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; Dr Vivian S Lee, Founding President, Verily Life Sciences; Dr Peter Agre, Physician, Nobel laureate and molecular biologist, at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met a group of eminent US academics in New York. The academics hailed from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science and technology.

“In New York City, held an extensive interaction with a group of academics. They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our National Education Policy,” tweeted PM Modi following their meeting.

They discussed the possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India’s New Education Policy.

Academics shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise with the PM. The experts and PM Modi discussed a range of developmental and geo-political issues.

Among those who met PM Modi include Chandrika Tandon, Chair of the Board, NYU Tandon School of Engineering; Neeli Bendapudi, President of Pennsylvania State University; Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego; Satish Tripathi, President of the University at Buffalo; Professor Jagmohan Raju, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania; Madhav V Rajan, Dean, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago; Professor Rattan Lal, Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science; Anurag Mairal, Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University.

Prime Minister invited them to enhance their presence in India as it embarks on its transformation during the Amritkaal.

After attending Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters later today, PM Modi will travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.