After signing the much-awaited peace deal with Taliban the United States hit Taliban fighters with an airstrike for the first time in 11 days in response to an insurgent attack on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province on Wednesday.

US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett tweeted, “The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack”.

Leggett went on to say, “Taliban leadership promised the international community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks. We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required.”

“To be clear- we are committed to peace, however, we have the responsibility to defend our #ANDSF partners. #Afghans & US have complied w/ our agreements; however, Talibs appear intent on squandering this opp. and ignoring the will of the people for #peace. #Showyourcommitment”

On Monday, three people were killed and 11 injured in a motorcycle bomb attack at a football match in eastern Afghanistan.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with senior Taliban official Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The airstrike has raised doubts about the peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban on Saturday.

The Taliban have agreed to sever ties with al-Qaida and other international terror groups like ISIS-K and sit down for peace talks with other Afghans, including a government they have always denounced as a US puppet. In return, Washington will start withdrawing its troops in a phased manner.

Troop levels will be cut to 8,600 over the next 135 days and five bases will be closed. If both sides keep to their commitments, all US military forces could leave Afghanistan by spring 2021, although Washington is thought to want to keep intelligence operatives on the ground fighting Isis and al-Qaida.