Imran and his mob attack Pakistan whenever country is progressing, says PML-N’s Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairman Imran Khan and said that whenever the country moves on the path of progress, he and his ‘mob’ launch an attack on the country.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz said that the decisions related to the destiny of 220 million Pakistanis cannot be left in the hands of gangs and those who commit sedition. She further said that this is the time to stand firm against the hostility demonstrated by the former Prime minister and his followers towards the country, Geo News reported.

These developments came after Imran Khan announced the dates of his Islamabad long march.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, the PTI Chairman said that the long march will start from here and will reach Islamabad on May 25.

Imran Khan said that people from all walks of life should be joining his long march, especially women, and added that he will remain in Islamabad for as long as it will be required, reported Geo News.

“We are ready to sacrifice our lives but will never accept these thieves ruling the country. We need a date for the fresh elections and a dissolution of the assemblies,” Imran Khan said.

The former prime minister said that the PTI had always been a peaceful party and had “never instigated violence or chaos”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a press conference in Lahore today, said that the nation would not spare Khan if he tried to instigate a civil war in the country, according to Geo News.

Censuring the PTI chairman, Sharif said that throughout his tenure, Khan’s main priority was to corner his opponents but he had no time to invest in building hospitals, roads, or work towards the prosperity of the nation.