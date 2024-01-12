I’m yet to get invitation for Ram Lalla consecration ceremony: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that he was yet to get the invitation for Ram Lalla consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

“I have come to know that the invitation for January 22 was sent to me through courier but I have not received this courier till date. Media people should provide me with the receipt of the courier sent,” he told reporters here.

He also claimed that no arrangement has been made for the disabled, elderly and children to go to the Ayodhya temple.

Advertisement

Yadav also said that the way the news of the invitation is being spread, he is being insulted in the same way as the Chief Minister’s residence was insulted by washing it with Ganga water when he left the office.

“We should not insult in the name of Lord Shri Ram. I did not receive any invitation till date. No courier has come either at home or in the office,” he said.