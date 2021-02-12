To make government offices paperless, an e-office system is being implemented in Haryana, the project director, Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates Programme, Rakesh Gupta said on Thursday.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding the process of e-office at Haryana Niwas today, Gupta said forwarding of files in government offices through e-office will bring transparency and efficiency in the work process while there will be no delay in anyone’s work. It was informed at the meeting that in the state, e-file and e-receipt have been forwarded digitally by about 25,000 users more than 20,00,000 times. Forwarding files digitally has saved paper while transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government file processing systems have increased.

More than 95,000 e-files have been moved more than 10,40,000 times on the e-office. More than 3,90,000 e-receipts have been carried forward more than 9,70,000 times on the e-office.

Gupta directed nodal officers of the departments to set up their control room in the headquarters so that if any problem arises in the districts, it can be resolved timely.

He said that if there is any technical problem in any department, they should contact Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (HARTRON) for the solution. Gupta also directed the concerned officers to meet the hardware needs in their offices on a priority basis so that all Government offices can work fully on e-office.

Meanwhile, Gupta directed the officers concerned to ensure that no laxity is done for providing any kind of services to the common man being offered through Antyodaya Saral Portal. He also said that those showing negligence while addressing the grievances rose on the portal will not be spared at any cost. The grievances should be resolved within the stipulated time, he directed.

Gupta said that Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has clearly directed to make Saral Portal more beneficial for the common man. He directed the nodal officers of various departments present in the meeting that they need to remain more vigilant about providing timely solutions to the problems raised by the public. In the meeting it was informed that more than 540 government schemes and services have been integrated on this portal.

More than six lakh applications are received on the portal every month. Approximately 20 lakh messages are sent every month to track these applications. On an average, the Antyodaya portal helpline receives about 1 lakh calls every month. In total, over 1.4 crore applications have been resolved through Saral Portal.