How Kerala’s Food Parcels Feed the Hungry and Unite Communities

In the state of Kerala, India, an initiative has transformed the act of cooking into a powerful expression of compassion and equality. Every morning, as individuals in Kerala prepare packed lunches, they set aside a little extra food – additional rice and vegetables – to create a special meal. This surplus portion, along with condiments, is carefully packed in a banana leaf, wrapped in newspaper, and transformed into a “pothichoru” or food parcel.

Then the volunteers from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) collect these parcels and distribute them to hospitals, benefitting approximately 40,000 patients and their attendants each day.

In India, hospitals do not provide free meals, and patients from impoverished backgrounds often miss out on essential sustenance due to their inability to afford it. Additionally, it is mandatory for every patient to have a spouse or relative attending to them, resulting in increased financial burden and stress on families. The arrival of these food parcels, however, brings relief and gratitude to those in need.

Families are encouraged to prepare one or two parcels, but many go above and beyond, making five, six, or even ten parcels. The meals are cooked at home without incurring any additional costs, and the women take extra care in preparing them, adding fried fish, pickles, chutney, and poppadom to make them even more delightful.

Throughout the year, regardless of festivals or holidays, these meals are prepared and distributed. Special additions are made during occasions such as Onam, a harvest festival, and Christmas. However, no family is overburdened, as the workload is distributed among the participating households.

Unlike other regions in India, where social divisions persist, the food parcels in Kerala carry no identity markers. Neither the cook nor the recipient knows the caste or religion of the other, reinforcing the notion that these parcels are simply a gesture of nourishment and goodwill. For the past six years, as these parcels are handed out, no questions have been raised about the origins or affiliations of the food. They are gratefully accepted as sustenance, symbolizing unity and the power of food to bridge divides.

Through the pothichoru scheme, Kerala showcases its commitment to social progress, emphasizing equality, and inspiring compassion among its people. This heartwarming initiative reminds us all of the power of a shared meal and the impact it can have in promoting a more inclusive and caring society.