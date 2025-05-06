“It’s a shame…hope it ends very quickly”: Donald Trump reacts to Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

Reacting to the Indian air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Washington knew “something was going to happen” and expressed hope that “it ends very quickly”.

“It’s a shame…We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess we knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past,” the US president told reporters during a press conference.

He further added: “They (India and Pakistan) have been fighting for many many decades, and centuries when you think about it. Nah, I just hope it ends very quickly.”

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Trump had called PM Modi to condemn the terrorist attack and reaffirmed US support to India in its fight against terrorism.

His remarks came shortly after India carried out precision strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in reponse to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Acocrding to a statement issued by the Minsitry of Defence, the strikes laumched under codename “Operation Sindoor” targeted nine locations, hitting terroriat infrastrucutre in Pakistan and PoK.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement read.

Following the strikes, Pakistan said that it will respond to the attacks at a time and place of its own choosing.