Hong Kong has reported 102 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the city’s “most severe” situation since the pandemic began prompted health officials to expand virus-protection measures.

According to data from the city’s health department, of the additional local cases, more than half were not linked to previous cases.

During a press briefing, Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health said, “Hong Kong’s epidemic is at the most severe moment. I urge all citizens to stay in their homes and stop unnecessary outings”.

Current regulations impose a requirement to wear masks on public transport.

In addition to the tighter new restrictions, the government is also scrambling to boost testing, quarantine and hospitalization facilities. But for now, it is avoiding a lockdown as it tries to keep the economy open.

On Sunday, a government spokesman insisted that the quarantine exemption for some people entering Hong Kong, including airline and cruise crews, was necessary, after a respiratory medicine expert suspected it had created a loophole to allow asymptomatic cases into the community.

The city has recorded 2,132 COVID-19 cases so far, while 14 people have lost their lives from deadly disease. 1,344 have been recovered.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 15.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 621,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.