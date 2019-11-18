The protests in Hong Kong seem to see no end and are getting more violent every day. On Monday, around 800 students have been reported to be trapped in the Polytechnic University in the city, where police is firing tear gas at any protesters trying to escape the campus.

Pro-democracy demonstrators holed up in the university campus set the main entrance ablaze November 18 to prevent surrounding police moving in, after officers warned they may use live rounds if confronted by deadly weapons.

Polytechnic University has been occupied by protesters since last week, and has become the site of perpetual tense confrontation between police and demonstrators in more than five months of political unrest.

Hundreds were still trapped inside on Monday morning, following overnight clashes at Polytechnic University during which protesters launched petrol bombs and arrows at police who threatened to begin using live rounds.

According to The Guardian, When a group of protesters tried to escape the campus on Monday, police fired tear gas at various exits, preventing them from leaving. When another group attempted to flee later, hiding under umbrellas and shields made out of scraps, police fired more rounds of tear gas and deployed a water cannon, engulfing the area in smoke arresting several protesters.

Speaking to Reuters Democratic lawmaker Hui Chi-fung said, “The police might not storm the campus but it seems like they are trying to catch people as they attempt to run. It’s not optimistic now. They might all be arrested on campus. Lawmakers and school management are trying to liaise with the police but failed.”

Earlier, the university’s president, Teng Jin-Guang, had urged protesters to leave, saying the police had agreed to a ceasefire on the condition that protesters stopped their attacks.

A senior official from US President Donald Trump’s administration has also condemned the attack according to Reuters. “We condemn the unjustified use of force and urge all sides to refrain from violence and engage in constructive dialogue,” the senior US official said.

“As the President has said, the United States expects Beijing to honor its commitments under the Sino-British joint Declaration and to protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic way of life,” the official said.