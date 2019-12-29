Hong Kong embattled leader Carrie Lam’s online season’s greeting where she pledged to reflect on people’s criticism and be grateful for their words of encouragement, drew a negative response from the netizens.

On Saturday, Lam posted a message on her Facebook page that attracted a total of 8,300 users’ response, with 5,300 showing “anger”.

Attached to the post was a photo of about 10 Christmas and New Year cards she had received from the city’s people recently.

“I tried to read them all personally to listen to the people’s voice. I will seriously reflect on people’s criticism, and actively follow up on their requests for assistance”, Lam said.

“I’m grateful to those who encouraged me and will convert their encouragement into the motivation behind my work,” Lam wrote on the post.

But many Facebook users were not impressed by the message.

One of the users commented on the post, saying “Five demands, not one less! Universal suffrage for the chief executive, restore us the real ‘one country, two systems'”.

On Friday, the pro-democracy protesters decided a major rally on January 1, 2020, after three straight days of Christmas demonstrations and confrontations with police that led to more than 310 arrests.

On Christmas, the city’s anti-government demonstrators chanted pro-democracy slogans as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby streets.

The massive violent protests in Hong Kong started nearly six months ago in June against proposals to allow extradition to mainland China, a move many feared would undermine the city’s judicial independence and endanger dissidents.

The controversial China extradition bill was withdrawn in early September but the movement has morphed into a wider campaign for greater democracy and against alleged police brutality.