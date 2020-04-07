Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has dismissed calls from across the political spectrum to take a voluntary pay freeze, after it was revealed her annual salary had increased to HK$5.21 million ($672,000), according to the media report on Tuesday.

Lam’s 2.36 per cent pay rise, up from HK$5.09 million in the 2019/20 financial year, means she continues to be one of the highest-paid political leaders in the world, South China Morning Post reported.

During a press briefing, in the early hours of the day, Lam was asked if she would heed to demands to turn down the increase.

She said, “My first priority right now is to finalise as early as possible the package of relief measures under the second round of anti-epidemic funding”.

Earlier, Lam reiterated zero tolerance against breaching mandatory quarantine orders on inbound travellers and urged members of the public for self-discipline and cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Lam had also announced that full resumption of school classes on April 20 was “quite impossible” and the government would continue to not organise any large-scale events.

While announcing the new measure, she did not reveal a date for how long they would be in place.

In 2003, 299 Hong Kongers were killed by an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) — 40 per cent of the global total fatalities.

The city has reported 914 coronavirus cases with four deaths so far.