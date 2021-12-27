High rate of taxes affect mining process in Afghanistan

High taxes on mining in Afghanistan is a deterrence for investors as they are not willing to invest in mines. The chamber of industry and mines criticized the decision of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, which boosted the taxes on mine extraction in the country,

Geologists believe that the Islamic Emirate should consider a balance in taking new steps to improve the mining process in the country.

Meanwhile, an official at the chamber of industry and mines said that the new decision would provide a good income for the government in a short period of time but would also severely affect mine extraction.

Officials at the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that the new rate of taxes was determined in open bidding by the companies.

“The Islamic Emirate didn’t determine these taxes. The rate was determined in a bid by the companies,” said Fazal Bari Baloch, an official at the ministry.