Helicopter crash in Nepal; five Mexicans among 6 missing

In news just coming in, a helicopter has crashed at Lamjura, near Mount Everest, in Nepal.

The total number of passengers were six, including five Mexican nationals.

The chopper lost contact with the radar at around 10:12 am today. It was on its way from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu.

It lost contact with the ATC 15 minutes into the flight, The Kathmandu Post has reported.

The debris of the Manang Air helicopter has been found at Chihandanda in Lamjura of Bhakanje village.

The last air crash that happened in Nepal took place on January 15. That was a Yeti Airlines crash.

Meena Karki Basnet, the chair of Likhupike Rural Municipality said that they were facing risks in facilitating the rescue operations. This is happening because of the continuous rains wreaking havoc.

Madhab Basnet, a local informed that despite significant risks they are headed to the location of the accident.

(Manang Air 9N – AMV helicopter) pic.twitter.com/KSyuQQ3Aps — Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (@hello_CAANepal) July 11, 2023