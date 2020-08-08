Heavy rains in South Korea that started on August 1, continued to lash the country on Saturday, with the death toll increasing to 21, according to authorities.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said that 11 people were missing, while seven were injured in rain-related incidents, reports Xinhua news agency.

The torrential rain spread from the country’s central region, including Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan area, to the southern region on Friday.

In Seoul, most riverside roads that had entry restricted as water levels rose were back in operation, with the exception of Jamsu Bridge, which links the capitals’ southern and northern parts over the Han River.

Two people were killed and five missing in two incidents of boat capsizing, but they were not included in the death toll as the cases were categorized as a marine accident.

A total of 3,059 people were forced to evacuate from their homes.

Houses, cattle sheds, warehouses and agricultural plastic houses were flooded or destroyed, while roads, railways, bridges and water reservoirs were damaged.

Last week, President Moon Jae-in held an emergency meeting on countering the recent damage.

More than 1,000 were forced to leave their homes, while some 5,751 hectares of farm land were swamped or buried, Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters earlier said.

Last year, at least six people were killed and several others missing after Typhoon Mitag lashed South Korea with heavy rain and strong winds.