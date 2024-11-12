Harris appears with Biden for first time since conceding election

US Vice President Kamala Harris made her first appearance since delivering her concession speech, participating in a wreath-laying ceremony for Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Vice President on Monday laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden told US veterans on Monday that serving as Commander-in-Chief had been the “greatest honour” of his life as he laid a wreath at a ceremony that marked his first appearance with Kamala Harris since her election defeat.

The event, at historic Arlington National Cemetery, was also the first time Vice President Harris has been seen in public since her November 6 speech in which she conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump.

Democrats, facing a painful reckoning over their drubbing, have begun soul-searching internal discussions — and some not-so-private blaming — over what caused Harris’s loss, with some pointing to Biden’s initial insistence on running again at age 81, despite having promised to be a bridge President to the next generation.

Criticism of Harris herself has been more muted, and Biden heaped praise on Harris last Thursday in a televised White House address.

Earlier on Monday, Biden hosted veterans at the White House to mark the holiday before heading to Arlington, the final resting place of two Presidents, five-star generals, and some 400,000 veterans of major US conflicts dating back to the Revolutionary War.

At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Biden and Harris placed their hands on their hearts before participating in a wreath-laying.

“This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as Commander-in-Chief,” the President said in an address.

“It’s been the greatest honour of my life to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you — just as you defended us, generation after generation after generation.”

“We have many obligations, but only one sacred obligation,” Biden said, speaking about caring for America’s service members and veterans.

“We commit and recommit to the sacred vow.”

Biden spoke of his visits to veterans cemeteries in Europe, adding he would never forget “standing in the cliffs of Normandy, 80 years after D-Day, to honour the servicemembers and veterans who literally saved the world”.

Afterwards as “God Bless America” played, Biden dabbed both eyes with a handkerchief.

The ceremony came shortly before Biden hosts Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

The Republican has begun naming loyalists to his new administration. He announced he is bringing a hardline immigration official, Tom Homan, back into the fold to serve as his so-called “border czar,” and rightwing Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to be US ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump himself has long claimed he is a fierce supporter of America’s military, but he has made a series of controversial comments about veterans.

Trump posted on social media Monday a picture of himself saluting in front of the American flag, with the wording: “Happy Veterans Day 2024.”

Meanwhile, Melania Trump paid tribute to veterans in a statement on X, expressing respect and appreciation for them while acknowledging their courage, sacrifice, and commitment to serving the country.

“We stand united in gratitude,” the former and soon-to-be first lady highlighted.

Vice President-elect JD Vance also delivered a message of gratitude for the nation’s veterans on Monday.

“Thank you to all the veterans out there for putting on this country’s uniform. In a country blessed with incredible natural resources, perhaps the most valuable resource we have is that millions of people are willing to serve in uniform. We are grateful to you!” he posted on X.

Vance is a Marine Corps veteran.