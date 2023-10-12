Hamas Commander Reveals Ambitions Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, an unsettling message has emerged from Hamas Commander Mahmoud al-Zahar. In a video that has gone viral, the senior Hamas official speaks of his group’s global ambitions, emphasizing that their focus extends far beyond Israel.

This revelation comes at a time when Israel has declared war on Hamas, responding to a shocking weekend attack that claimed the lives of hundreds of Israelis.

In the widely circulated video, translated and shared by numerous media outlets, Zahar states, “Israel is only the initial target. Our vision extends to encompass the entire world.”

The Hamas Commander goes on to declare, “The entire 510 million square kilometers of Planet Earth will fall under a system that upholds justice, prevents oppression, and puts an end to the violence and crimes that have plagued the Palestinians and Arabs in various Arab nations, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and others.”

Meanwhile, India has initiated “Operation Ajay,” a mission aimed at aiding the return of Indian citizens who wish to leave Israel due to the escalating hostilities in the region. The Indian government announced this move on Thursday, reflecting their concern for the safety and well-being of their citizens in the midst of the conflict.

Furthermore, amidst joint international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza, Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Israel Katz, issued a clear message on Thursday.

He stated that the supply of water, fuel, and electricity to the Hamas-controlled region would remain suspended until the hostages held by Hamas militants are released. This position underscores the Israeli government’s stance on the matter, linking the resumption of essential services to the safe return of the hostages.