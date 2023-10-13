Warning: This article contains details some users may find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

Words fall short to describe the brutalities Hamas unleashed on Israeli civilians during their surprise attack last week, in which more than 1,000 people, including babies, women and foreign nationals, were killed.

From the killing and burning of babies to raping women and parading them naked, Hamas militants crossed every limit and brutally murdered civilians in unimaginable ways.

Yossi Landau, who has been collecting corpses in Israel for the last 20 decades, has revealed what could be the most horrifying incident. Landau said that after loading dozens of bodies onto their trucks, he and his crew went to Beeri, a kibbutz of around 1,200 residents five kilometres (three miles) from Gaza.

As they entered the first home, Landau recalled, “I felt that I’m falling apart, not only me, my whole crew” after seeing a dead woman.

“Her stomach was ripped open, a baby was there, still connected with the cord, and stabbed,” Landau was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Landau also claimed that he saw multiple civilians, including around 20 children, who had their hands tied behind their backs before being shot and torched.

“We saw some victims positioned that they were sexually abused,” he added.

The Hamas militants killed more than 100 civilians in the kibbutz and 260 others were butchered in a nearby musical festival.

The Israeli government has also claimed that Hamas militants killed and burned babies during the attack. Some of the babies, the government alleged, were beheaded. Last night, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu released pictures of dead and burned babies.