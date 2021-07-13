The White House has said that it is still reviewing Haiti’s request for US military support to stabilize the country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday during a daily briefing that Haiti’s interim government’s request of sending US troops to the country is still under review, Xinhua reported.

When asked if the White House had ruled out sending troops, she replied “no”.

President Joe Biden on the same day told reporters that “Haiti’s political leaders need to come together for the good of their country,” adding that the United States is ready to offer assistance.

The White House said earlier that an interagency delegation with officials from the departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and State, and National Security Council (NSC) had travelled to Haiti on Sunday.

“The delegation reviewed the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials and met with the Haitian National Police, who are leading the investigation into the assassination,” NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

The delegation also met with Haitian political leaders “to encourage open and constructive dialogue to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections,” according to the statement.

Haiti’s interim government asked the United States and the United Nations to deploy troops to the country to secure key infrastructure in the aftermath of the assassination of President Moise.

The assassination of the Haitian president came two months before the country’s presidential and legislative elections, which are scheduled for 26 September.