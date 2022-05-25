Gunmen kill 12 villagers in Nigeria

Nigerian police said a group of gunmen launched an attack on a village in northwest Nigeria’s Katsina state, killing at least 12 villagers and injuring several others.

On Tuesday morning, gunmen known as bandits stormed the Gakurdi village in the Jibia local government area of Katsina, according to Gambo Isa, the Katsina police spokesperson, speaking to the media in Katsina, the state capital.

“The bandits arrived in the hamlet on four motorcycles and began shooting irregularly, causing fear in the town and residents fleeing for safety,” Isa claimed, adding that the 12 individuals slain were all shot outside the village on farms.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the gunmen also destroyed some farmlands and rustled flocks of cattle belonging to residents.

Security forces were promptly deployed to the area to prevent more attacks, according to him.

(with inputs from IANS)