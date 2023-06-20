A young couple from the city, who had planned to illegally enter the United States of America, has been held hostage in Iran by a Pakistani agent.

The man is demanding a hefty ransom for the release of Pankaj Patel and his wife Nisha Patel (both 29 years old), according to a police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chaitanya Mandlik stated that an FIR regarding the incident is being lodged at Krishnanagar Police Station in the Naroda area. The Ahmedabad city crime branch has initiated an investigation into the matter.

However, since the incident occurred outside the country, the crime branch will approach the Indian Embassy in Iran, providing them with all the necessary details to secure the safe release of the captive couple — a resident of Naroda, a locality in Ahmedabad city.

As per information shared by the couple’s family with the Krushnanagar police, Pankaj Patel and Nisha Patel had sought assistance from a Hyderabad-based agent to facilitate their illegal entry into the United States. The agent arranged their air tickets, and their plan involved landing in Tehran, Iran, before proceeding further as instructed.

Unfortunately, upon their arrival at Tehran airport a few days ago, a Pakistani agent intervened and took the couple to a hotel, where they were held captive. The captors subjected Pankaj Patel to physical assault and sent a distressing video to his family, demanding a significant ransom for the release of the couple.

The crime branch and the concerned agencies are coordinating their efforts to ensure the safe return of the two. The Indian Embassy in Iran will be approached promptly to establish necessary communication and work towards securing the release of the couple.

The investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to resolve the situation swiftly.