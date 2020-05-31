US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the death of African-American man George Floyd was a “grave tragedy”, even as protests continue to rage across the United States.

During a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Trump said “The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger and grief”.

Trump further said, “We will stand with the family of George Floyd, with the peaceful protesters, and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety and security”.

The US President said that his administration supports the right of peaceful protesters.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Trump said, “80 per cent of the rioters in Minneapolis last night were from out of state. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality and to provide for their families”.

On Wednesday, protests erupted in cities across the United States over the deadly arrest of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Some protesters clashed with police in downtown Houston, Texas, with officers deploying tear gas or pepper spray to disperse crowds.

On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a strict curfew for the US city after three nights of violent protests over the death of a black man.

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke with the family of Floyd and expressed his grief, saying “I understand the hurt, I understand the pain. People have really been through a lot. The family of George is entitled to justice and the people of Minnesota are entitled to live in safety”.

The police officer who was involved in the incident arrested on Friday.

Former President Barack Obama also expressed the “anguish” of millions of Americans over the death of a black man and said racism cannot be “normal” in the United States.