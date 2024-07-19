“God saved me,” says Donald Trump, pitches himself as President for ‘all of America’

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump took centre stage on the last day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Sporting a bandage over his right ear, a mark from when he was shot at during the rally in Butler- Pennsylvania, Trump entered the arena to the chants of ‘USA, USA’ as the anthem played God Bless America.

Donald Trump then formally accepted the call to run for the White House in 2024.

“I am running to be president for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So, tonight with faith and devotion I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States, In 4 months we will have an incredible victory. We will launch a new era of peace and prosperity, for all religions, people and creeds. I will be the president of all of America and not of half of America because there is no victory by half,” Trump said.

The message of unity from the Presidential nominee is a marked shift from his earlier rallies which were marked with stringent criticism of incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump spoke of the assassination attempt on him and said that it was God who had saved him on the day at Butler.

“Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday. The assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life,” he said.

“I will only tell you about the event once, as it is too painful to tell. I felt something very strong, I knew it was a bullet and that we were under attack. I felt safe because I had God by my side. Bullets were flying at us, but I was calm. The public loves me, they didn’t run. Brave people. I shouldn’t be here tonight. Nothing will stop me in this mission. We will not bend, we will not break, and we will never retreat. I pledge my soul to this nation” Trump said.

Trump also appealed to the Democratic side to turn down the rhetoric against him. Many analysts have said that the continued attack on Trump by the Democrats has turned Trump into a target.

“We are one nation under God indivisible. The spirit of the Democratic party must immediately stop using justice as a weapon for political persecution. I am the person who is saving democracy for the people of our country,” Trump says.

While the Democrats continue to put pressure on President Biden to withdraw from the race the Republicans appear to have stolen a march. With Trump pitching himself as a President for the whole of America the race just got tougher for the Democrats.