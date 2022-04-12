Global Covid caseload tops 499.8 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 499.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.18 million and vaccinations to over 11.11 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 499,748,065 and 6,181,560 respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,110,770,965.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,449,398 and 985,826 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,036,132.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,161,909) France (27,166,205), Germany (22,878,428), the UK (21,807,532), Russia (17,745,453), Italy (15,320,753), South Korea (15,635,274), Turkey (14,965,867), Spain (11,627,487) and Vietnam (10,198,236), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (661,576), India (521,691), Russia (364,506), Mexico (323,725), Peru (212,486), the UK (170,715), Italy (160,863), Indonesia (155,674), France (144,505), Iran (140,650), Colombia (139,725), Germany (132,017), Argentina (128,233), Poland (115,635), Spain (103,104) and South Africa (100,096).