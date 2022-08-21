German chancellor to be on 3-day visit to Canada for energy talks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck on Sunday flew on a three-day visit to Canada. Although, the purpose of the visit as informed will be energy talks. But the visit by the two is said to be very crucial amid the Ukraine-Russia war and challenges from China.

However, their main goal during their three-day visit is to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the climate and energy sectors, dpa news agency reported. Their talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also due to focus on political, economic, and military support for Ukraine’s battles against Russia, and on dealings with China.

Scholz and Habeck will have their first stop in Montreal on Monday, for talks with Trudeau in his constituency. The two along with Trudeau will head for Toronto where all three will attend a German-Canadian economic conference.

A delegation of more than a dozen business leaders are accompanying the chancellor and vice-chancellor.

Lastly, Scholz and Habeck are to pay a visit to the remote town of Stephenville in Newfoundland on Tuesday afternoon, to focus on the development of hydrogen technologies and hydrogen supply chains. They are expected to sign an agreement in this area.