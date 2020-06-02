Two people were killed during unrest in Chicago’s suburb of Cicero as protests continued over the death of African-American man, George Floyd, according to an official.

City official Ray Hanania said that 60 people have been arrested on Monday but did not provide additional information about those killed or the circumstances of their deaths, the BBC reported.

The Cicero Police Department has urged residents to stay at home.

The protesters across the United States have been protesting since May 25, after 46 -years-old, George Floyd, African American man, died under the police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

Floyd was unarmed and handcuffed, continuously pleaded that he could not breathe. He was soon after declared dead at a nearby hospital.

All four police officers involved in the incident have been fired, and Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

On Friday night, as hundreds of protesters, raged by the death of George Floyd, gathered outside the White House, US President Donald Trump was briefly taken to an underground bunker.

The unrest has been the most widespread in the United States since 1968, when cities went up in flames over the slaying of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr, and rekindled memories of 1992 riots in Los Angeles after police were acquitted in the brutal beating of black motorist Rodney King.