Israel expands ground operations in Gaza, head of Hamas’ aerial operations killed | 10 points

Israel-Hamas war in Gaza: The Israel Defence Forces have intensified their bombardment of Hamas targets as it announced expansion of ground operations, which, some experts believe, could be the start of a full-scale battle. However, the IDF has not yet cleared the scope of the operations or confirmed if this is the ground assault, they have been preparing for the last two weeks. Hamas has said that it thwarted an Israeli Air Force attempt to land troops and stand ready for next stage of Israel’s ground assault. Internet and phone services are reportedly completely down in Gaza, following last night’s bombardment. Israel declared a war against Hamas in response to the Palestinian militant organisation’s brutal October 7 attack, in which more than 1,400 people were murdered and about 226 were taken hostage.

Here are the 10 points on what’s latest in Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip

Israel Defence Forces today claimed to have killed the head of Hamas’s aerial operations. According to IDF, Asem Abu Rakaba, the Head of Hamas’ Aerial Array, was “responsible for Hamas’ UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], drones, paragliders, aerial detection and defence. He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts.” The Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, earlier said it is fighting Israeli troops in the northern part of the Gaza. In a statement, Hamas said “violent engagements” with Israeli military took place near Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, and Bureij in the centre. The Hamas statement came moments after Israeli military announced to have intensified their air strikes in Gaza. The IDF also said that it has expanded “ground operations” in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory. Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy has refused to confirm if this was the start of Israeli military’s ground assault in Gaza. “Israel has expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip, but beyond that, I’m not going to comment on operational matters,” he was quoted as saying by BBC. Following last night’s operation, Hamas issues a statement urging Arab and Muslims countries to “act immediately” to stop Israeli strikes in Gaza. The Palestinian government has also called upon the countries around the world to intervene. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has spoken to his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and reportedly briefed him about the expanded Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. All internet and phone communications are reportedly out in the Gaza Strip, with internet monitoring service Netblocks saying connectivity has collapsed in the war-torn Strip. Earlier, the IDF claimed that Hamas is using Gaza hospitals as command centres and that its main operations base located beneath the al-Shifa hospital, where thousands of displaced people are sheltering. Hamas denied Israeli claims and alleged it could be a prelude to launch an attack on al-Shipa hospital. Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas’ military and governance capabilities after the group’s surprise October 7 attack on Israeli territory.

