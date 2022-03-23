Gas price in Los Angeles at record high, exceeds $6 per gallon

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline went above $6 for the first time in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the US.

The average price rose by 2.3 cents to $6.011, according to figures released on Tuesday by the American Automobile Association (AAA) and Oil Price Information Service. The overnight surge was the 28th consecutive increase and the new record came 19 days after the price topped $5 for the first time in history, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tuesday’s price is 17.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.224 higher than one month ago, and $2.085 higher than one year ago.

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $5.86 on Tuesday, and nationwide, it is $4.24, according to the AAA.

In California, the cheapest prices are found in far Northern and Central regions of the state. In Modoc County, the average price is $5.41, the lowest in the state.

The most expensive average price is found in Mono County at $6.58. Inyo and San Luis Obispo counties also see prices over $6. Meanwhile, several California counties have average prices just a fraction of a cent shy of $6.

Inflation, military conflicts in Ukraine and California’s switch to the summer blend are considered as key factors that could keep prices high locally for several more months.