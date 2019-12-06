Ex-US secretary of state John Kerry on Thursday endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for the next year’s White House race.

Kerry, 75, said the former vice president to Barack Obama and longtime senator from Delaware “is the president our country desperately needs right now.”

“I’ve never before seen the world more in need of someone who on day one can begin the incredibly hard work of putting back together with the world Donald Trump has smashed apart,” Kerry said in a statement.

Biden is the current frontrunner in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to an average of national polls by RealClearPolitics.com.

Kerry also said, “Joe will defeat Donald Trump next November”.

Kerry said he would join Biden on Friday in Iowa, which holds the first vote in February of the Democratic primary season, and travel with him to New Hampshire, another early-voting state, on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden confronted a voter by calling him a liar, suggesting that the former Vice President had sent his son to work in Ukraine.

In October, former Vice President retained a ten-point lead over Senator Elizabeth Warren in a national poll of likely Democratic primary voters.

According to SurveyUSA poll, Biden enjoyed the support of 32 per cent of likely Democratic primary voters nationwide, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren garnered 22 per cent backing as runner-up.

Later, in the month of August, a whistleblower complaint filed by an unidentified intelligence official alleged that Trump asked Zelensky during the call to probe Biden and his son Hunter, who once worked for Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings that was accused of corruption.

(With inputs from agency)