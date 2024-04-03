Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan files plea seeking acquittal in May 9 violence case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a plea seeking acquittal in the May 9 violence case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha appeared before the court and filed a plea for the PTI founder’s acquittal. Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal asked about the number of cases that have been registered against the PTI founder. He further inquired whether a challan against Imran Khan was collected in the cases.

PTI founder’s counsel informed the court that Imran Khan’s toshakhana sentence is suspended and the sentences in the illegal marriage case and cypher case are still pending. The district and session court heard the plea and issued notices for the arguments on the plea on May 15, according to ARY News report.

Notably, violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023. PTI leaders and workers held protests over Imran Khan’s arrest in remote and major cities in Pakistan. The authorities in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoned the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests held by PTI workers. Notably, Imran Khan has been named as the main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.

Earlier, Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi were given bail in May 9 violence case. The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ejaz heard the bail pleas of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

The prosecution requested the court for some time. However, the ATC rejected the request and granted bail to Imran Khan in 12 cases and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in 13 cases.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed its satisfaction with the suspension of the sentences of its founder, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case, heralding it as a triumph against attempts to undermine the party and its leader, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Rauf Hassan, the party spokesperson, emphasised that all endeavours aimed at harming Imran Khan had failed, asserting, “It is prayed that the good series of events that started today continues, and the country comes out of the clutches of fascism. Hassan underscored that while Imran Khan’s sentence has been suspended, it has not been “overturned,” noting the absurdity of the Toshakhana case against him. He stated that the PTI has consistently upheld its faith in the legal system, stating, “PTI has never said at any stage that they do not trust the courts.”