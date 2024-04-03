Logo

Logo

# World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan files plea seeking acquittal in May 9 violence case

PTI founder’s counsel informed the court that Imran Khan’s toshakhana sentence is suspended and the sentences in the illegal marriage case and cypher case are still pending

ANI | ISLAMABAD | April 3, 2024 5:39 pm

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan files plea seeking acquittal in May 9 violence case

PTI Chief Imran Khan(Photo: Twitter/@ImrankhanPTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a plea seeking acquittal in the May 9 violence case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha appeared before the court and filed a plea for the PTI founder’s acquittal. Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal asked about the number of cases that have been registered against the PTI founder. He further inquired whether a challan against Imran Khan was collected in the cases.

PTI founder’s counsel informed the court that Imran Khan’s toshakhana sentence is suspended and the sentences in the illegal marriage case and cypher case are still pending. The district and session court heard the plea and issued notices for the arguments on the plea on May 15, according to ARY News report.

Advertisement

Notably, violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023. PTI leaders and workers held protests over Imran Khan’s arrest in remote and major cities in Pakistan. The authorities in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoned the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests held by PTI workers. Notably, Imran Khan has been named as the main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.
Earlier, Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi were given bail in May 9 violence case. The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ejaz heard the bail pleas of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

The prosecution requested the court for some time. However, the ATC rejected the request and granted bail to Imran Khan in 12 cases and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in 13 cases.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed its satisfaction with the suspension of the sentences of its founder, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case, heralding it as a triumph against attempts to undermine the party and its leader, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Rauf Hassan, the party spokesperson, emphasised that all endeavours aimed at harming Imran Khan had failed, asserting, “It is prayed that the good series of events that started today continues, and the country comes out of the clutches of fascism. Hassan underscored that while Imran Khan’s sentence has been suspended, it has not been “overturned,” noting the absurdity of the Toshakhana case against him. He stated that the PTI has consistently upheld its faith in the legal system, stating, “PTI has never said at any stage that they do not trust the courts.”

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Under siege

The final nail in the coffin may come from PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s endorsement of a suggestion by his alliance partner to enforce a ban on the PTI. Mr. Khan has so far drawn on the support of Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and the country’s President

# Opinion

Battle lines

The decision to try those responsible for the attacks on Army installations in Pakistan on May 9 under the Army Act will deepen the fissures in an already fractured polity.

# Opinion

Crisis deepens

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered that elections to the two provincial assemblies be held later this month, but this seems unlikely in the present circumstances, with the government arguing it does not have the funds to conduct elections and security agencies claiming they are not in a position to assist the process.