Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif’s surgery postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that her father’s cardiac surgery has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said, “The surgery of Nawaz Sharif has been postponed because of coronavirus. Doctors say Mian sahib is a high-risk patient and all precautions have to be observed. His treatment continues and he needs your prayers”.

Last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had announced moving court to declare Sharif a proclaimed offender in a land case involving Jang Group’s editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, Dawn news reported.

In March this year, an accountability court exempted Sharif and his nephew Yousuf Abbas from appearing in proceedings of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) corruption case till filing of a reference by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Last year, in November, Sharif underwent a range of tests, including PET and CT scan, at a hospital in the UK to find out the exact cause behind his low platelet count.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health. Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier. Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.

The former prime minister is in the UK for his medical treatment.

Pakistan has reported 18,114 coronavirus cases so far while 417 people have died and 4,715 have been recovered from the deadly virus.