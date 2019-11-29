Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif underwent a range of tests, including PET and CT scan, at a hospital in the UK to find out the exact cause behind his low platelet count, according to reports on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Adnan Khan tweeted, “Former PM Nawaz Sharif is undergoing a PET/CT FDG Scan at London Bridge Hospital under the care of Haematology/Haemoncology at Guy’s Cancer Centre, Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital, King’s College London”.

Former PM #NawazSharif is undergoing a PET/CT FDG Scan at London Bridge Hospital under care of Haematology/Haemoncology at Guy’s Cancer Centre, Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital, King’s College London.

It’s one of the key investigations to establish cause of severe Thrombocytopenia. — Dr. Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) November 28, 2019

“It’s one of the key investigations to establish the cause of severe Thrombocytopenia,” Khan added.

Thrombocytopenia is a condition which causes low blood platelet count. Platelets are colourless blood cells that help blood clot, the Express Tribune reported.

On November 19, Sharif had arrived in London via Doha in an air ambulance equipped with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an operation theatre with a team of doctors and paramedics on board.

Earlier, Khan had said that the PET scan will give a clearer picture of the reasons behind Nawaz Sharif’s low platelet count and that once this is determined, the ailing politician will undergo a cardiac procedure, Dawn News reported.

On Thursday, Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz had expressed concern about the results of his bone marrow tests, which, together with the PET scan results, will aid doctors in planning a course of treatment.

During the course of treatment at the Services Hospital, the former premier had suffered an angina attack, besides complaints of bleeding from gums and some other parts, because of his fluctuating platelets.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.