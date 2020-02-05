Malaysia former first lady Rosmah Mansor, who allegedly bankrolled a luxurious lifestyle with kickbacks and stolen public money on Wednesday went on trial for corruption for the first time since her husband lost power.

She notorious making overseas shopping trips and owning vast collections of handbags and jewellery, became a lightning rod for public anger as the government of prime minister Najib Razak was engulfed by corruption allegations.

On Monday, the prosecution rejected Rosmah’s call for an adjournment of the trial, saying it was an “attempt” to avoid coming to court.

Rosmah’s long-rumoured extravagance was exposed when Najib lost the general election in 2018 amid widespread public anger over a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund, 1MDB.

Malaysia watched agog as police wheeled out shopping trolleys piled with boxes including 567 designer handbags, 1,400 necklaces, 423 watches, 2,200 rings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras belonging to Rosmah, 69.

The seized handbags included 272 from the French luxury goods firm, Hermes, estimated to be worth $13m. Bundles of cash in a variety of currencies were also seized. Najib, who is now on trial over his role in 1MDB, said most of the items were gifts.

Both Najib and his wife have since been hit with multiple charges over the looting of the investment vehicle, but Rosmah’s first trial centres on allegations she received bribes linked to a government project.

The 68-year-old is also accused of soliciting a further 187.5 million ringgit. Rosmah faces three counts of corruption for the offences, which allegedly took place in 2016 and 2017.

Rosmah, known for her imperious manner and enormous mane of hair, denied all the charges as proceedings began at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The trial was supposed to start Monday but was delayed after Rosmah was admitted to the hospital complaining of neck pain. On Wednesday she arrived in a car followed by an ambulance and limped into the courtroom.

Najib, who is on trial at the High Court over the looting of 1MDB, made an appearance in the courtroom as the trial got underway.

The former leader and his wife’s lavish lifestyles came to symbolise the perceived rot in Malaysia’s ruling elite.

Following the 2018 election, police discovered valuables — including cash, jewellery and luxury handbags — worth up to $273 million in properties linked to the couple.

