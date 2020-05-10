Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia receiving treatment at home amid Coronavirus lockdown

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who was freed from prison in March after serving 25 months in two corruption cases, was receiving treatment at her residence amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to her family.

Following her release on March 25, Zia was taken to her home ‘Feroza’ despite demands from the her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders to transfer her to the United Hospital for better treatment, bdnews24 reported.

“It (transfer to United) is not possible right now due to the current state of the country. She is undergoing treatment at home. All the members of the medical board that was formed for her treatment are expert physicians,” Khaleda’s sister Selima Islam told bdnews24 on Friday.

Kheleda was still in “home quarantine” and gradually improving, Selima said and added her sister has not recovered from illness.

“She is suffering from arm and leg pain. Her fingers are still bent while she is suffering from diabetes as well,” Selima said.

Zia was jailed for 17 years on February 8, 2018, in two corruption cases, has been receiving treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University since last April.