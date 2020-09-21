Come September 21 (Monday) and around 40 million people will be connecting for peace from 8 p.m. onwards. Two virtual events — ‘Celebrate Peace’, followed by ‘Create Peace’, the synchronized guided meditation, would be held.

In an event anchored by International film legend Shekhar Kapur, with performances by musicians from Shashank Subramanyam and Mike Hertig to Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, ambassadors and messengers of peace like Daaji, Deepak Chopra, BK Sister Shivani, Bruce Lipton, Bob Boisture, Sharon Salzberg, Thomas d’Ansembourg and Amandine Roche, and sports legends Javier Zanetti, Marta Bassino and Michela Moioli will transmit the Experience of Peace to 40 million people across the globe, a release said.

Daaji, the moving spirit behind Heartfulness said: “At Heartfulness, we will be transmitting on that day throughout the 24 hours. And if you would like to join us in meditation, simply close your eyes and tune into your innermost corner, where you find love in your heart. We will all be meditating together, for peace, harmony, and serenity to engulf this planet.”

Deepak Chopra, well-known author, and speaker said: “Bring the presence of peace wherever you go, and if you do that the people around you will feel peaceful not by what you say, not by what you do, even, but just by your presence.”

The ‘Celebrate Peace’ event will be broadcasted in over 100 countries and translated into over 24 languages via online streaming platform partners. Similar virtual events organised by the Heartfulness Institute, such as the International Day of Yoga, have been viewed by over 22 million people, and the upcoming event is poised to reach over 40 million people.

BK Sister Shivani, a teacher from the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement said: “It’s time to heal the planet and love is the energy which is healing energy. So when we all come together for our love for the planet, for our love for each other, and for our love for humanity, and together we create peace, we are going to take that first step towards healing our world.”