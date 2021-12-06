Fight against terrorism is also fight against drug trafficking, says Putin

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 21st India- Russia Annual Summit has begun at the Hyderabad House today.

In the meeting, he raises his “concerns” about the Afghan situation and the fight against drugs, which is as vital as a global war to crush terrorism.

“We are concerned about everything that has to do with terrorism. Fight against terrorism is also fight against drug trafficking and organized crimes,” Putin stated it in the presence of Mr. Modi before the Summit.

He further added, his country remains concerned about the “developments of the situation in Afghanistan”.

Mr. Putin, considered a key player and partner for India both in global and post-Taliban takeover regional contexts, said – Russia regards India “as a great power and a friendly nation”.

He also described India as a time-tested friend.

“The relations between our nations are growing and I am looking into the future,” he said exuding optimism. The same spirit was shared by PM Modi while making opening remarks before the Summit meeting.

Russian Minister lauds India for S-400 deal:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who attended two vital ‘2 Plus 2’ and a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Monday here, applauded India for sticking to the S-400 missile deal.

The US was vehemently opposed to the same and in fact, has a law of its own to impose sanctions against India as well.

“….our Indian friends clearly and firmly” stood by the ground and explained that they will decide whose weapons to buy, Mr. Lavrov was quoted as saying by a news agency here.

He expressed satisfaction that the deal has been implemented notwithstanding efforts from Washington to stall or derail the same.

Lavrov maintained that the US almost tried to push New Delhi to “obey” the American diktat.

He said India’s stance to decide who will be its partner and from where it will buy weapons were highly appreciable.

PM Modi also said the special and privileged Strategic Partnership has continued to remain stronger.

“In the last few decades, the world witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations emerged but the friendship of India and Russia remained constant,” Modi said.

Defense Ministers and Foreign Ministers of both the countries on Monday held the first 2 Plus 2 Dialogue opening a new vista in the bilateral ties.

New Delhi has this format of dialogues with the US, Australia, and Japan and all three along with India are members of the Quad in Indo Pacific.