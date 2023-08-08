Fierce clashes break out between Sudanese army, RSF

Violent clashes have erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman city, north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Witnesses reported heavy artillery bombardments in the old neighbourhoods of Omdurman, leading civilians to flee the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Sudanese army bombarded the RSF stations in the old neighbourhoods such as Bait Al-Mal, Al-Shuhada, and Al-Mulazemin, while the RSF responded with anti-aircraft missiles, leading to casualties among civilians and the destruction of houses.

Advertisement

Local medics reported that the RSF randomly bombarded the area, resulting in the death of five people in the al-Sharafiya neighbourhood.

The Resistance Committees of Omdurman’s Abu Rouf neighbourhood stated that both the Sudanese army and RSF ordered residents to evacuate their homes, declaring the area an operation zone.

Also on Monday, the Sudanese army shared videos on its Facebook page showcasing the deployment of its forces in various areas of Omdurman.

“Today, August 7, the heroes of the special forces carrying out combing operations starting from the Al-Imtidat area to Ombada neighbourhoods (in Omdurman),” the army said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Malik Agar revealed a government-proposed roadmap on his Facebook page to end the conflict. The roadmap includes separating the warring forces, expediting humanitarian aid delivery, protecting civilians, and initiating a political process based on state establishment.

Since April 15, Sudan has experienced deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other regions, resulting in over 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, as reported by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

Negotiations between the Sudanese warring parties have been taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia and the United States since May 6. Multiple truces have been reached and violated, with both sides accusing each other of breaches.

UN estimates indicate that more than 3 million people have been displaced within and outside Sudan.