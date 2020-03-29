Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has recovered from the novel coronavirs on Saturday.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health”, she wrote on her Facebook page.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes”, she further posted.

On March 12, she had tested positive for the virus after returning from Britain, with her husband subsequently going into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Trudeau had been in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Canada has confirmed 5,153 cases of coronavirus, and 55 deaths, health officials said.

The global death toll in the coronavirus pandemic crossed 30,000 on Sunday, as total cases crossed 6,60,000. With 92,472 cases.

Italy’s death toll crossed 10,000 becoming the worst-hit country followed by Spain which has reported 5,986 deaths.

However, United States has become the country with most number of cases surpassing China with 124,464 cases..