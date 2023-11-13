Ex-PM David Cameron appointed new UK foreign secy in surprise Rishi Sunak Cabinet reshuffle

In a surprise Cabinet reshuffle, UK PM Rishi Sunak has appointed former prime minister David Cameron as the country’s new foreign secretary. Cameron replaced James Cleverly, who has been appointed as the new home secretary following the sacking of Suella Braverman.

The surprise return of Cameron to high office was sparked by the sacking of Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin Conservative Party leader, reportedly over a news article criticising MET police.

According to British media reports, Braverman was advised to make changes to her article that criticised the police for its handling of pro-Palestine protests in London.

According to UK political experts, Cameron’s return to high office is seen as an effort by PM Sunak to unite hai government. It is also in line with his move to shift focus to domestic issues.

Reacting to the decision, the Opposition Labour party said that Sunak brought the the former prime minister to the Cabinet as his “life raft”.

“A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft,” national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden says.

“This puts to bed the prime minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure,” McFadden added.

Another Labour leader Jess Phillips MP wrote on X: “Nothing says change and future like… David Cameron.

“It’s as if they want the people to sing ‘you’ve had 13 years!'”

The former Conservative prime minister, Cameron was in office between 2010 and 2016.