Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London on Tuesday in an air ambulance to seek better medical treatment for multiple diseases.

His air ambulance flight from Lahore landed in the UK in the evening after a stopover in Doha, Qatar. The air ambulance was equipped with an intensive care unit and an operation theatre.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Adnan Khan tweeted, “Former PM #NawazSharif on-board Qatar Airways Air Ambulance A7-MED has landed safely at Heathrow, London-UK”.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Party (PML-N) aides were present to receive the 69-year-old party chief, who was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician as he was taken to his London residence in the posh Park Lane area of the British capital.

According to the spokesperson, “Sharif has been under a lot of stress and strain, but we hope his platelet levels should go up. We will wait and see what the consultants say and then decide if he would need to be taken to a hospital in Boston in the US”.

On Saturday, the Lahore High Court allowed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

During the course of treatment at the Services Hospital, the former premier had suffered an angina attack, besides complaints of bleeding from gums and some other parts, because of his fluctuating platelets.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.