Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in the UK for medical treatment, will undergo tests at a private clinic in coming days, according to report on Friday.

According to the sources, Sharif’s family said that the former premier will undergo Positron-Emission Tomography (PET) scan next week which will help in diagnosing the disease.

Sharif physician Dr Adnan Khan said that former premier received two therapies at his house, adding that it might take him months to fully recover.

On Tuesday, Sharif arrived in London after Lahore High Court allowed him to travel without “condition”, visited Guys’ Hospital, in central London the following day, Dawn news reported.

He went for a consultation with experts in haematology section of the hospital. Haematology is a speciality covering the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders.

Sharif had arrived in London via Doha in an air ambulance equipped with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an operation theatre with a team of doctors and paramedics on board.

The former prime minister’s departure to the UK was delayed by over a week after his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List.

During the course of treatment at the Services Hospital, the former premier had suffered an angina attack, besides complaints of bleeding from gums and some other parts, because of his fluctuating platelets.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.