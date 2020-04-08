A team of European doctors and nurses from Romania and Norway is being dispatched to Milan and Bergamo to help Italian medical staff battle the coronavirus pandemic, according to the European Union.

The statement further said that the medical team is deployed through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. Austria has also offered over 3,000 liters of disinfectant to Italy via the Mechanism, according to the media report.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the statement, “These nurses and doctors, who left their homes to help their colleagues in other Member States are the true faces of European solidarity”.

“The Commission is doing everything it can to help Italy and all our Member States at this time of great need”, the European Commission president added.

The global coronavirus death toll has crossed the 82,000 mark, with United States recording almost 2,000 deaths in the last 24 hours according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center data.

United States has reported the most number of confirmed cases globally at 398,785 cases but reported fewer deaths than other worse-hit countries so far like Italy with 17,127 dead and Spain with 14,045, a trend that could change soon.

The number of new infections in the world’s second hardest-hit country after Italy also grew at a faster pace, rising 4.1 per cent to 140,510, it added. The number of new cases had risen by 3.3 per cent on Monday.