EU plans to ban Russian oil imports by the end of 2022

On Wednesday morning, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, unveiled the bloc’s new package of measures against Russia and told the European Parliament and EU countries that they should completely ban Russian oil imports and refined products in the next six months by the end of the year, reports news agency Reuters.

The package was aimed at maximizing pressure on Russia while minimising damage to Europe.

The plan speaks of disconnecting Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT bank transfer system. More civilians are being evacuated from Mariupol on Wednesday, according to the regional governor.

Russian missiles struck electrical substations around the western city of Lviv, close to the Polish border, causing blackouts on Tuesday, the mayor said.