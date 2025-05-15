EU announces 8 mn euros to support post-conflict stability in Lebanon

The European Union has announced 8 million euros (about $9 million) to support stability and security in Lebanon, after months of conflict with Israel devastated the country’s infrastructure and caused significant loss of life.

The project, to be implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), aims to support conflict-affected communities and help them return to safe areas, according to a press statement released on Wednesday from the EU Delegation to Lebanon.

The project will support local peacebuilding efforts, strengthen the capacity of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) in their delivery of security services, and help the Lebanon Mine Action Center manage unexploded ordnance in conflict-affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The contract was signed at the ISF headquarters in Beirut, in the presence of ISF Director General Raed Abdullah, Director of the EU Service for Foreign Policy Instruments Peter Wagner, EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele, and UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon Blerta Aliko.

“The ISF plays a critical role in maintaining public order and safeguarding communities. The European Union’s crisis response is aimed at bolstering the Internal Security Forces’ capacity at a critical time. At the same time, the work of the Lebanon Mine Action Center to clear landmines and explosive remnants of war remains vital, not only to protect lives, but to enable recovery, development and safe return of displaced families,” Peter Wagner was quoted as saying.

“This new program reflects our ongoing commitment to Lebanon and its security institutions in promoting peace and stability across the country, at this critical time,” said Sandra De Waele.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September last year.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of nearly 200 people and the injuries of around 500 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.