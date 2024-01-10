Enthusiasm grips devotees of Lord Ram in Europe, US ahead of consecration ceremony

Preparations for the consecration ceremony on January 22, which were initiated in Uttar Pradesh under

the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are now gradually being extended to the entire nation and even abroad.

The event is fast turning into a global event, capturing the attention of the entire world.

This celebration can be witnessed from Times Square in America as well as the Eiffel Tower in Europe. In France’s capital Paris, a grand Ram Rath Yatra is scheduled for January 21, attracting participants from across Europe. Simultaneously, festivities near the Eiffel Tower are also planned.

Massive car rallies are being organised in cities including California, Washington, Chicago, and other places in the United States. The consecration ceremony, according to Indian Standard Time, will take place around 12:30 PM — which will be morning time in Paris and late night in the US.

The dream of having the temple of Lord Rama, as envisioned by devotees, is now on the verge of becoming a reality after the struggle of 500-long years. Devotees of Lord Ram from around the world are gearing up to celebrate the occasion in their own unique ways. As part of this, a Ram Rath Yatra is scheduled to take place in Paris on January 21.

Avinash Mishra, an Indian residing in Paris, has shared details about the Ram Rath Yatra on social media. He wrote, “Residing in France, we Indians in Paris will participate in the grand celebration of the Ram Rath Yatra and festivities on a large scale at the Eiffel Tower, marking the historic and significant occasion of the consecration of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

Avinash has also shared the entire map of the Ram Rath Yatra in his post and extended an invitation to Ram devotees residing in Paris to join this event. The post has been retweeted by the Ram Temple pilgrimage site, stating that becoming witnesses to the consecration of Lord Ram at the birthplace in Ayodhya is a blessing for all devotees.

The Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council has decided to organise prayers and festivals in temples from North America, including Canada. In the past few weeks, car rallies in celebration of the Ram Temple have been held in several US cities including Washington and Chicago. Organisers, now plan to hold a car rally in California. They expressed their inability to visit Ayodhya physically, but emphasised that Lord Rama resides in their hearts, and their unwavering faith is their way of welcoming Him back home.

Furthermore, on January 22, the consecration ceremony will be telecast live at Times Square in New York City. Before this, on August 5, 2020, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple, a digital billboard featuring the Ram Temple was displayed at Times Square.

Regarding the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City mentioned that this event is of great significance for the Hindu community in New York City. He saw it as an important opportunity for them to celebrate and elevate their spirituality.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has outlined plans for events in several countries. Grand events will be organised in over 50 countries worldwide and the consecration ceremony will be live-streamed from these locations. Apart from 300 locations in the US, there are plans for 25 in the United Kingdom, 30 in Australia, 30 in Canada, and 100 in Mauritius, among others. Besides, in more than 50 countries, including Ireland, Fiji, Indonesia, and Germany, there will be a large-scale live broadcast of the consecration ceremony.

Representatives from 50 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Fiji, have been invited to Ayodhya for the occasion of Lord Rama’s consecration. Meanwhile, live streaming is also planned in Muslim-majority countries like Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

According to the VHP, there are 160 countries worldwide where people follow the Hindu faith, and various programmes are being conducted in these countries. These include live-streaming of the procession, havan puja, Hanuman Chalisa recitation and ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme in the temple.