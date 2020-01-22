French President Emmanuel Macron began his visit to Israel on Wednesday morning and met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office issued a statement saying that Netanyahu and his wife welcomed Macron at the Prime Minister’s residence here, Xinhua news agency reported.

“He and Prime Minister Netanyahu are currently having a working meeting over breakfast,” read the statement.

The two are expected to discuss issues related to Iran and the Palestinians.

Macron is also scheduled to meet with Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The French President will also attend a ceremony on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.