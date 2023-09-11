Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Third Child: ‘Tau Techno Mechanicus’

A recent Twitter post caused quite a stir in the online world, claiming to reveal the name of Elon Musk and Grimes’ third child. Initially, the post mentioned the child’s name as Techno Mechanicus, but Musk himself stepped in to clarify that it’s actually ‘Tau Techno Mechanicus’.

This revelation comes from an advanced copy of an upcoming biography about Musk, which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times. According to the biography, the couple welcomed their third child via surrogate back in June 2022.

It seems that Musk and Grimes have a knack for unique and meaningful names for their offspring. As with their first two children, the name appears to be a fusion of their shared interests. Musk even provided an explanation for the name Tau Techno Mechanicus, saying, “Circumference/Diameter.”

In mathematical terms, Tau represents the ratio between the circumference and radius of a circle.

Elon Musk, aged 52, and Grimes, 35, are already proud parents to two other children: a son named X Æ A-12, who is three years old, and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, who just turned one.

Their daughter was also born via surrogate in December 2021. The couple, whose real name is Claire Boucher, had been together for about three years before they decided to part ways in March 2022.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes hinted at their desire for a larger family, saying, “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

Musk’s children other than Tau Techno Mechanicus:

Elon Musk’s expanding family includes his three children with Grimes, bringing the total to 11 children. The billionaire entrepreneur, who has been through three divorces, welcomed his first child with his first wife, author Justine Wilson.

Tragically, their child passed away at just 10 weeks old. The former couple later had twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006. Musk also fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a high-ranking executive at his company Neuralink.

In a surprising twist, it was revealed through court documents in July 2022 that Musk had fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, who serves as the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink.

These twins were born just weeks before Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child via surrogate in December.