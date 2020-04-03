To help the people of England combat the novel Coronavirus, Warwickshire have donated their Edgbaston stadium for the use of the National Health Service (NHS).

“With our county cricket programme and conference and events business closed until May 29, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times, whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex-players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort,” Neil Snowball, the Warwickshire chief executive, said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Prior to this, the Marylebone Cricket Club had also extended help to the NHS staff by opening up the parking space of the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The staff of Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital and Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth avail the service, informed MCC in a statement on their official website. Other than that, the club also provided storage areas for the Wellington Hospital.

This was preceded by the Premier League giants Manchester City handing over their Etihad Stadium to the NHS in order to help them combat the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blues of Manchester made available their home stadium’s executive boxes and conference rooms for the NHS authorities to train doctors and nurses during the crisis.

The deadly COVID-19, which has killed more than 2,900 people and affected over 33,000 in the United Kingdom, has forced all the professional sports events, including the Premier League and England cricket team’s international affairs, into a standstill like in the most part of the planet.