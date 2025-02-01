ECI to CEO: Ensure free and fair Delhi polls

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a slew of directions to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi to ensure free, fair and inducement free elections.

In its letter addressed to the Delhi CEO, ECI Secretary BC Patra wrote, “I am directed to state that to ensure free, fair and inducement free elections of the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, the Commission had issued directions to Observers, District Election Officer, Returning offices, Senior Officers of Municipal Authorities (MCD, NDMC and Cantonment Board) and Police Authorities during the review meetings from time to time.”

Advertisement

Patra said that as emphasised again in today’s meeting with CEO, SPNO, DEOs and DCPs, to achieve the same objective all necessary actions especially during the last 72 hrs prior to day of poll needs to be ensured.

Advertisement

“All DEOS shall hold special meetings with DCPs and senior police officials in presence of the General, Police and Expenditure Observers for handling the law-and-order situation for the most critical 72 hours to the close of poll and chalk out strategies to ensure free and fair elections. A close tracking should be made by all the enforcement agencies for tracking all forms of misuse of money power and inducement to voters,” read the letter.

The field level machinery/police administration/enforcement agencies should work as a team to track all types of malpractices.

“Strict vigil and proper checking at the inter-state police posts, state excise check posts and commercial tax check posts will be helpful in tracking transportations of narcotics, freebies, precious metal, cash, liquor etc. A proper investigation is essential to establish linkage between the election process and the supply of such inducements,” it said.

Besides this, in case, a complaint is received about distribution of cash, gift items, liquor or free food: or about threat/ intimidation of electors; or of movement of arms/ammunitions/antisocial elements and it is not possible for the FS to reach the spot immediately, then the information shall be passed on to the Static Surveillance Team, nearest to the spot or to the police station of that area, who shall rush a team to the spot for taking necessary action on the complaint.

Among others included, complaints received on c-VIGIL shall be attended immediately and action shall be taken as per the SOP of the Commission for which suitable arrangements and facilitations for effective operation of c-VIGIL violations should be ensured, it added.